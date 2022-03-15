Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 5,226 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

