Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in VMware by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

