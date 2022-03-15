Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.