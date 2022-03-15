Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

INTU opened at $424.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

