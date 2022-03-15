Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

