Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 45,147 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Shares of XCEM opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.