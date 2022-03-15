Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

DUNE stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

