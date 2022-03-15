Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 48,261 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 634.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 667.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 352.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

