Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GSID opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76.

