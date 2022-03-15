Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Macerich by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Macerich by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,691,000 after buying an additional 151,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Macerich by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Macerich stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -471.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

