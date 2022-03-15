Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 21,895 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Shares of RKT opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.