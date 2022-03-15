Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $334,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,050.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,039.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,056.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.74. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

