Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $358,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

