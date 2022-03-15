Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.78 ($123.94).

Shares of PUM opened at €71.92 ($79.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.24. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

