Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,100 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,704.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 564,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The company had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 10.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

