Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Achieves $201,421.41

Jetcoin (JET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $201,421.41 and $64,069.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

