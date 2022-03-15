Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 7,444 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.