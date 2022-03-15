Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 11% Higher

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. 97,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,097,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

