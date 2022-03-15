Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 11% Higher

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. 97,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,097,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.