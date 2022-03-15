Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

