Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 4,264 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.
VOOG opened at $246.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.17.
