Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

