Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 238.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,151 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,422. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.