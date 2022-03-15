Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $204.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.