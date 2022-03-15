John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.92

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and traded as low as $41.89. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 25,404 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.