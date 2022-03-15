John T. Phillips Sells 3,621 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

