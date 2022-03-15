JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.94 ($47.18).

EPA:ALO opened at €20.83 ($22.89) on Monday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($41.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.50.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

