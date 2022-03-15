JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA reduced their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.
Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.
HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.