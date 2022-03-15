JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA reduced their price target on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in HUYA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in HUYA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

