JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.55.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Baozun by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.