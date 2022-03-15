JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.55.
Shares of BZUN stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $46.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Baozun by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.