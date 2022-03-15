JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price to 925.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $841.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.73 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

