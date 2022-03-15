Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) PT Lowered to CHF 63

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JBAXY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

