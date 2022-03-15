Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $203,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 531 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $326.08 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.18 and a 200 day moving average of $383.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

