Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $387,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.