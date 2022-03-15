Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 637 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $366.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

