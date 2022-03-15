Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.