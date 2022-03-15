K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.80.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$33.24 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.44. The firm has a market cap of C$354.90 million and a P/E ratio of 37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

