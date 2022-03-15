KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $30.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.
KBH stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.