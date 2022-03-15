KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $30.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

KBH stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

