Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 838,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE KMPR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70. Kemper has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,782,000 after buying an additional 102,049 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

