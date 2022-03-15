Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

