Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €799.00 ($878.02).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($934.07) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($980.22) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday.

EPA KER traded up €7.50 ($8.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €564.60 ($620.44). The company had a trading volume of 281,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($458.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €645.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €661.57.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

