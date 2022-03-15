Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $141,457.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.

NASDAQ KROS traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 96,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,529. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.