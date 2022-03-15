Key Financial Inc Purchases 180 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1,800.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock worth $26,058,036. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

