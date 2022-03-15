Key Financial Inc Sells 1,199 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.