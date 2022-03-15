KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $808,901.72 and $2,497.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.29 or 0.06678878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.87 or 1.00176894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040616 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

