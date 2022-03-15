Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

