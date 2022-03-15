King DAG Price Hits $0.38 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $20.67 million and $95,929.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

