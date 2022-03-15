Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in February

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$20.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

