Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWI shares. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $791.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.53. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

