Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $33,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

