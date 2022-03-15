Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 699.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 125.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

