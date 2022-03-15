Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
Shares of IMCG stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61.
